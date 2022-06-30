New York to offer free charging at Evolve NY sites during 4th of July weekend

By

According to Governor Kathy Hochul’s announcement today, the New York Power Authority will offer free electric car charging at EVolve NY Direct Current Fast Chargers throughout the state from July 1 to July 5. The initiative is expected to help encourage travelers to use emissions-free electric vehicles during the busy Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Nearly 100 chargers are located along essential travel routes throughout the state as part of the EVolve NY network. Free, fast electric vehicle charging will be available from Friday, July 1 at 12:01 a.m. until Tuesday, July 5 at 11:59 p.m.

In a statement, the governor noted that she wants to continue her dedication to making ongoing investments in green energy to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

“My administration remains laser-focused on making continuous investments in green energy to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and this free charging holiday is a celebration of that commitment. By making it easier for more New Yorkers to charge their electric vehicles and drive cleaner, we can inspire more electric vehicle adoption across the state, ushering in a cleaner, greener future for New York,” Governor Hochul said.

New Yorkers and travelers may pull up to an EVolve NY fast charger, plug in, and press the start button on the charger screen to charge their vehicle.

Nearly 100 high-speed chargers have been installed by the New York Power Authority through its EVolve NY initiative throughout the main travel routes in New York State, from Buffalo to Albany, and from the Adirondacks to Long Island.

The program’s objective is to make it substantially smoother for New Yorkers to travel anywhere in the state by car and help EV drivers locate fast chargers easily. Battery-powered EVs with fast charging capabilities can charge at an EVolve NY fast charger in as little as 20 minutes, including Tesla vehicles with an adaptor.

