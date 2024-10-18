By

The BYD Shark 6 falls short on payload and towing, compared to other Australian competitors like the Ford Ranger and Toyota HiLux. However, the Chinese automaker doesn’t believe it will affect sales in Australia.

BYD’s plug-in ute falls short of the segment standard 3500 kg braked towing capacity, reported Drive. Australian car sales in 2022 revealed that the average ute had a payload of 900+kg. Pickup trucks from the United States usually claimed higher towing and payload capacity. The BYD Shark features a payload capacity of 790 kg and a towing capacity of 2,500 kg.

“We’re going to have a range of 800 km (combined), 100 km on EV, you can see the design elements, you can see the payload is 790 kg. Yes, (3500 kg braked towing capacity) that’s a number, but our number’s 2500 kg, and we’re entirely comfortable with that. We think that will meet the majority of Aussie motorist’s needs and we’re super happy with that,” David Smiterhman, the CEO of EVDirect—BYD’s Australian importer.

The Chinese automaker is planning to “aggressively” grow its market share in Australia, starting with the Shark 6. BYD is expected to price the Shark 6 competitively, compared to competitors like Ford and Toyota. The company doesn’t see the BYD Shark 6’s payload and towing capacity as a drawback or obstacle to sales growth in Australia.

“We’ve done a survey of over 800 customers, and we’ve asked them what their needs and wants are for a vehicle and the real feedback on that is that this vehicle (Shark 6) is fit for purpose. And this vehicle will meet the needs of 90 per cent of people, and we’re entirely comfortable (with that),” Smitherman said.

If you have any tips, contact me at maria@teslarati.com or via X @Writer_0100110.

BYD Shark 6 falls short on payload & towing capacity in Australia