North Carolina wants to spend $50K to trash free public EV chargers

North Carolina wants to spend $50,000 to trash public EV chargers. Car and Driver shared the news of a bill moving through the state’s legislature. The bill, House Bill 1049, would set aside $50,000 to get rid of the free public EV chargers unless free gas pumps are built alongside the free public EV chargers.

The author of the Car and Driver article, Ezra Dyer noted that this was happening in his state. His incoming state House representative, Ben Moss is sponsoring the bill. Dyer noted that there are three free public Level 2 EV chargers in his town and unless the towns and cities refuse to build free gas and diesel pumps next to the EV chargers, Moss wants them gone. Dyer wrote that the main theme of the bill is:

“We’ve simply got to do something about these free public chargers, even if it costs us $50,000! Those things cost tens of cents per hour when they’re being used.”

House Bill 1049 Targets Small Businesses That Offer Free Public EV Charging

It gets worse. House Bill 1049 will also target businesses that have free public EV chargers on their property. This will hurt small businesses. The bill will allow the owners of diesel and gas vehicles to pitch fits if any amount of money from whatever product they purchase go towards the cost of providing free EV charging to customers.

The bill states that all customer receipts will have to show what part of the bill went toward the charger in the lot.

My 2.5 Cents

Naturally, I have some thoughts about this. The bill itself isn’t about the state losing money by allowing EV owners to charge for free. To me, it seems that the bill is more about amplifying the myth that EV owners are getting free electricity while gas and diesel car owners have to suffer at the pump.

And yes, they are suffering, but laying the blame on EV owners isn’t right. That blame should be placed upon the oil and gas companies profiting off of the insane price gouging. Again, this isn’t about money. It’s about fossil fuels.

Why else spend $50,000 just to throw away EV chargers? If Moss really cared about gas car drivers not benefitting from free energy, fuel vouchers would be a better alternative. I am sure that $50,000 will help a lot of struggling families.

I think that money is being used to not only discard free public electric vehicle charging stations, but the drama that will ensue will generate more EV FUD (fear, uncertainty, and doubt.) It’s a waste of money and I hope that for North Carolina’s sake, the state doesn’t pass the senseless bill.

