Tesla has started sending invites to its 2022 annual shareholder’s meeting

Tesla has started sending out invitations to its shareholder’s meeting that will take place on August 4, 2022. Tesla is allowing both virtual and limited in-person attendance at the meeting. For the latter, Tesla held a drawing to select attendees at random. Tesla stated that this was to maximize fairness and the deadline to enter was Friday, July 1, 2022.

Last month, Tesla announced a random drawing for in-person invites to the shareholder meeting. Several Tesla shareholders have shared that they’ve received invites. My friend, Gail Alfar, was one of them. Gail was also with me when I interviewed Elon Musk on July 1. She kindly hosted me in Austin.

Gail shared the following thought with me about her invitation.

“It’s super exciting to drive past Tesla Giga Texas in Austin. I can imagine how exciting it will be for hundreds of people to walk inside this amazing Gigafactory on August 4. This is where the future Cybertruck will be made. I believe Cybertruck is an essential part of Tesla‘s mission. I believe that Tesla will mass-produce Cybertrucks at a steady pace. Getting to witness this in person and get to be a part of this through supporting Elon Musk and owning Tesla stock. Well, it’s an extremely great honor!”

Tesla Shareholders Will Vote On A Variety Of Proposals

Tesla shareholders will vote on several proposals including whether or not to execute a 3:1 common stock split which will make more Tesla shares available for employees and investors. The thirteen proposals are as follows:

A Tesla proposal to elect two Class III directors to serve for a term of three years, subject to the approval of Proposal Two, or until their respective successors are duly elected and qualified– For

A Tesla proposal for adoption of amendments to certificate of incorporation to reduce director terms to two years — For

A Tesla proposal for adoption of amendments to certificate of incorporation and bylaws to eliminate applicable supermajority voting requirements– For

A Tesla proposal for adoption of amendments to certification of incorporation to increase the number of authorized shares of common stock by 4,000,000,000 shares– For

A Tesla proposal to ratify the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Tesla’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022-– For

A stockholder proposal regarding proxy access, if properly presented )– Against

A stockholder proposal regarding annual reporting on anti-harassment and discrimination efforts, if properly presented– Against

A stockholder proposal regarding annual reporting on board diversity, if properly presented– Against

A stockholder proposal regarding reporting on employee arbitration, if properly presented– Against

A stockholder proposal regarding reporting on lobbying, if properly presented– Against

A stockholder proposal regarding adoption of a freedom of association and collective bargaining policy, if properly presented– Against

A stockholder proposal regarding additional reporting on child labor, if properly presented– Against

A stockholder proposal regarding additional reporting on water risk, if properly presented–Against

Featured photo used with permission.

