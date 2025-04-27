NY Democrats take aim at Tesla direct sales licenses in New York

Democratic New York State Senator Patricia Fahy, once a Tesla ally, is currently pushing to revoke a legislative waiver that allows the electric vehicle maker to operate five New York locations without using dealer franchises.

Fahy cited CEO Elon Musk’s role in President Donald Trump’s administration as a reason for her change of heart.

Fahy’s Shift in Stance

For 12 years, Fahy frequently supported Tesla’s fight to bypass New York’s franchise dealer regulations. But after Elon Musk personally took Donald Trump’s side, and after he worked as part of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), Fahy no longer supports the EV maker. Apart from her anti-Tesla efforts in the State Capitol, the Senator has also participated in demonstrations against a planned Tesla dealership in Colonie, as noted in a report from the New York Times.

“Maybe I’m making amends,” Fahy stated, describing Musk as “part of an administration that is killing all the grant funding for electric vehicle infrastructure, killing wind energy, killing anything that might address climate change. Why should we give them a monopoly?”

Fahy has introduced legislation that would effectively end Tesla’s direct sales operations in New York, as noted in a Syracuse.com report. Her bill argues that Tesla’s legislative waiver provides the EV maker with an unfair advantage. Thus, Fahy wants Tesla to forfeit its five licenses by 2026. The licenses could then be redistributed to other EV makers that also sell directly to consumers, such as Rivian, Lucid, and Scout Motors.

Republican Opposition

Republican New York Senator Jacob Ashby has described Senator Fahy’s bill as misguided, arguing that the “government should not be picking winners and losers on this.” Ashby also noted that “political disdain seems to be more at play. We are not recognizing the power and implications of the process that we have and that we should trust it.”

Colonie town supervisor Peter Crummey, also a Republican, stated that “though political sentiments appear to have recently changed for some folks about Tesla’s founder, people should let the Planning Board do their work.” As for requests from state legislators who are inserting themselves into the Tesla issue, Crummer noted that “I am confident we will give them the weight it deserves.”