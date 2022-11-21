By

Italian hypercar maker Automobili Pininfarina released record-breaking acceleration and braking metrics for its Battista hypercar. The Battista spent several days at the Dubai Autodrome, where its credentials were confirmed through a set of record-breaking runs.

The Battista achieved 0-60 MPH acceleration in just 1.79 seconds and 0-120 MPH in 4.49 seconds. Comparably, the 0-100 km/h (62.14 MPH) acceleration rate was 1.86 seconds, with 0-200 km/h (124.274 MPH) coming in at 4.79 seconds.

Inversely, the Battista also accomplished an incredible feat in braking. It came to a complete stop from 100 km/h in just 31 meters. The previous record holder was the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1, which accomplished the feat in 38.7 meters, Car and Driver found in their tests.

The tests were part of the Battista’s final round of homologation, which the vehicle needs to perform to gain approval for operation and sales in various markets. The tests resulted in a combined EPA range of 300 miles combined, a world record for an electric hypercar.

“I am proud that our new electric hyper GT delivers on the promises we made when we set out our development plan,” Chief Product and Engineering Officer Paolo Dellacha said. “In Battista, we have achieved performance beyond our original, extreme targets.”

The most powerful Italian car ever made, the Pininfarina Battista packs 1,900 horsepower and 2,340 Nm of torque. It has a top speed of 350 km/h, or 217.48 MPH. The car starts at a cool €2.2 million plus local taxes and packs 476 miles of WLTP range.

The vehicle is set to launch in the Middle East soon, with debuts in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Some units were delivered to customers in the United States earlier this year. Each vehicle is carefully handcrafted over 1,250 hours, and no more than 150 will be manufactured.

