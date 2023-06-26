By

The Polestar 2 will receive a slew of improvements in range, charging speed, and efficiency as the Swedish automaker has refined its 2024 model year.

Polestar announced today that the 2024 Polestar 2 will have 20 percent more range, consume 9 percent less energy, and charge 34 percent faster than the 2023 model year due to significant hardware upgrades.

Larger batteries and new motors, which contribute to better overall performance and efficiency, are two of the ways Polestar has improved upon an already solid product with the Polestar 2. One of the key elements of the improvements was the increased range, which is now certified for up to 320 miles based on EPA ratings. The charging speed is now up to 205 kW for the single-motor version of the car, thanks to its 82 kWh battery.

In terms of the new motors, they have been designed to be more efficient, and a change to the rear-wheel-drive for the single-motor version and a rear bias for the dual-motor configuration benefits the ride experience by refining power delivery from weight shifting over the driven wheels.

“Our engineers have worked hard to integrate important upgrades that really enhance the overall package, and they’ve made it even better,” Thomas Ingenlath, CEO of Polestar, said. “We are proud to see we can do this without increasing its carbon footprint, but rather reducing it.”

Since the Polestar 2 started deliveries in 2020, Polestar has continuously refined the vehicle and its manufacturing process in an effort to make the car more eco-friendly.

This is a plan that Polestar says it will continue to improve on, as it will strive to constantly improve vehicle performance while finding ways to make it even more carbon-friendly moving forward.

