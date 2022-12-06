Polestar’s new Performance Upgrade for Polestar 2 improves 0-60 MPH, horsepower

By

Polestar is launching a downloadable Performance Upgrade for drivers of the Polestar 2 all-electric vehicle in North America.

The upgrade will increase the Polestar 2’s Long Range Dual Motor trim level horsepower rating by 68 to 476. Meanwhile, the vehicle’s 0-60 MPH acceleration rate has improved to 4.2 seconds from its previous 4.45-second mark.

Treat yourself to an early🎄🎁. The performance software upgrade is now available in the US as an OTA update for existing Polestar 2 Long range Dual Motor customers. Learn how to get increased power output and torque for your Polestar 2 here: https://t.co/I2wCsKXCDB pic.twitter.com/LRokR1H5Wm — Polestar (@PolestarCars) December 6, 2022

The upgrade is the first of its kind for Polestar, as it has never before launched a software tuning heritage for its vehicles.

The optional upgrade costs $1,195 and only needs to be purchased once, allowing for exceptional performance increases without needing to commit to a subscription-based program.

In addition to the 68 horsepower addition, the vehicle will have 15 additional pounds of foot torque to the dual-motor powertrain. “The additional power and torque are primarily felt at speeds between 44 and 80 mph,” the company said, “resulting in even, rapid mid-range acceleration. With this upgrade, accelerating from 50 to 75 mph takes just 2.2 seconds – half a second quicker than a standard dual-motor Polestar 2.”

Polestar details the Performance Upgrade on its website, citing extra power, improved responsiveness, launch control, and sustainability as the main focuses. Polestar is adamant that the increased performance does not affect the Polestar 2’s energy consumption.

The introduction of the Performance Upgrade by Polestar might be the first of its kind for the company, but not for the industry. Several companies have rolled out downloadable performance packages that cost a few thousand dollars. The increase in performance is suitable for some owners, but not for others. However, if you decide you don’t need the extra pep right now, the upgrades are available down the road for future use.

This upgrade highlights how connected technologies can transform the relationship a car company has with its customers,” Thomas Ingenlath, CEO of Polestar, said. “The driving experience in Polestar 2 is something we are really proud of. It is such a fun car to drive already, but with this upgrade we can offer even more to our customers who might be after a little extra excitement.”

