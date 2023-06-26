By

Ford is offering special financing on the Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning as it is attempting to make its electric vehicles more accessible by improving affordability through both leasing and purchasing.

The offers are specifically tailored to improve the affordability and accessibility of both the Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning, Ford told Teslarati. As the automaker continues to push its Model e division forward, it is seeking to increase its competitiveness with higher production rates and better pricing.

Ford’s current offers include:

Mustang Mach-E Lessees can take advantage of a $7,500 lease bonus across any Mustang Mach-E trim. Well-qualified lessees can lease a Mustang Mach-E Select Rear-Wheel-Drive trim for $475 per month for 39 months with $4,995 due at signing. 2.9% APR for terms up to 60 months for qualified customers financing a Mustang Mach-E

F-150 Lightning 0% APR for 36 months or 3.9% APR for terms up to 60 months for qualified customers financing an F-150 Lightning



Ford said it is just the latest move it is making to increase the accessibility and affordability of both EVs it offers as passenger vehicles.

Ford recently announced that it had struck a deal with Tesla to adopt the North American Charging Standard (NACS) for its vehicles starting in 2025.

In Spring 2024, Ford will gain access to more than 12,000 North American Tesla Supercharger stalls that, when combined with the BlueOval Charge Network, bring Ford EV drivers’ options for charging away from home to a plentiful figure.

“I have no problem being opportunistic when it comes to advantaging my customers,” CEO Jim Farley said when speaking about the Tesla deal. “Our team didn’t really hesitate because it’s good for customers.”

Additionally, Ford is expanding production of both the Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning in an effort to reduce customer wait times. The Mach-E, which qualifies for $3,750 of the Federal Tax Credit, was Ford’s first EV and is a crossover body style that is fitting for nearly any lifestyle. The F-150 Lightning qualifies for the full $7,500 amount, and is the electric version of the best-selling pickup in the United States.

I’d love to hear from you! If you have any comments, concerns, or questions, please email me at joey@teslarati.com. You can also reach me on Twitter @KlenderJoey, or if you have news tips, you can email us at tips@teslarati.com.

Ford brings generous offers to Mustang Mach-E, F-150 Lightning to make its EVs more accessible