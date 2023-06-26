Lucid agrees to supply Aston Martin with EV powertrain tech

By

Lucid Group announced today it had come to terms with Aston Martin in what is being called “a definitive agreement to establish a long-term strategic technology partnership with Aston Martin to accelerate the iconic British brand’s high-performance electrification strategy and long-term growth.”

Lucid will give Aston Martin access to its electric powertrain technology, which is developed and manufactured in-house and will be used to power future EV projects.

Aston Martin will also develop an all-new electric vehicle platform with the help of Lucid, which will integrate its proprietary technology as well as supply the company with its components.

“This partnership will represent a landmark collaboration between Aston Martin, a storied marque with a rich history, including winning at Le Mans and its current successes in F1, and the very best of Silicon Valley innovation and technology from Lucid,” Peter Rawlinson of Lucid Group said. “In line with its strategy, Aston Martin selected Lucid, recognizing the profound benefits of adopting its world-leading electric drivetrain technology, exemplified by the breakthrough 516-mile EPA-estimated range achieved by the Lucid Air Grand Touring.”

Aston Martin considered several companies, according to Lucid’s press release on the matter. It landed on Lucid through a competitive analysis process that determined it was the company that fits the most with Aston Martin’s future electric vehicle development plans.

“Based on our strategy and requirements, we selected Lucid, gaining access to the industry’s highest performance and most innovative technologies for our future BEV products,” Executive Chairman of Aston Martin, Lawrence Stroll, said.

Aston Martin plans to integrate Lucid’s EV tech and its all-new platform into the first pure EV model, which will be released in 2025.

Aston Martin announced its “Racing. Green.” initiative recently, which is the company’s plan to embrace its ultra-luxury automotive business with a central objective sustainability strategy.

Aston Martin also partnered with Britishvolt to develop high-performance EV batteries for its future electric vehicle projects.

