Polestar adopts conservative delivery and gross margin estimates for 2023

Electric vehicle maker Polestar has adopted a conservative estimate for its vehicle delivery and gross margin targets for 2023. The company now intends to deliver around 60,000 vehicles this year. It also expects to achieve a gross margin of just 2%.

Prior to its update, Polestar stated that it intends to deliver between 60,000 to 70,000 vehicles this year. The company previously reiterated this forecast after adjusting the target in May from the 80,000 it had estimated earlier.

Polestar also noted that it expects to attain a 2% gross margin this year. Previously, the company forecasted that it could achieve a 4% gross margin for 2023.

Despite its conservative stance, Polestar stated that it intends to double down on its cost-cutting efforts. This way, the company could boost its margins. Polestar has also secured additional loans from Volvo and Geely totaling $450 million.

In a comment to Reuters, Polestar Chief Financial Officer Johan Malmqvist stated that the company’s conservative estimates were announced in the context of the market’s current state. “These actions and these initiatives are done in the context of what is currently a more challenging market environment and that’s reflected in our volume aspirations,” Malmqvist said.

Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath also noted that the company is focusing on achieving profitability instead of volumes, as the company’s vehicles are more premium than mass-market. With this in mind, it would not be surprising if Polestar avoids price cuts that have so far been adopted by companies like Tesla.

Overall, Polestar estimates that it would require external funding of about $1.3 billion in debt and equity financing to achieve cash flow break-even by 2025. The company still estimates that it could hit a total annual vehicle production of about 155,000 to 165,000 units by 2025.

