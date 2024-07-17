By

Elon Musk announced that SpaceX and his social media company X will move their headquarters from California to Austin, Texas.

SpaceX already has roots in Texas. Musk’s Space company builds and launches Starship rockets at Starbase in Boca Chica Beach. SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rockets launch in Cape Canaveral, Florida, and Southern California. Meanwhile, X has long been located in San Francisco.

Musk’s decision to move his companies’ headquarters to Texas comes after CA Governor Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 1955 on July 15, 2024. It aims to improve the support schools offer to LGBTQ students. Below is an excerpt from AB 1955.

“This bill would prohibit school districts, county offices of education, charter schools, and the state special schools, and a member of the governing board or body of those educational entities, from enacting or enforcing any policy, rule, or administrative regulation that requires an employee or a contractor to disclose any information related to a pupil’s sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression to any other person without the pupil’s consent unless otherwise required by law, as provided.

“The bill would prohibit employees or contractors of those educational entities from being required to make such a disclosure unless otherwise required by law, as provided. The bill would prohibit employees or contractors of school districts, county offices of education, charter schools, or the state special schools, or members of the governing boards or bodies of those educational entities, from retaliating or taking adverse action against an employee on the basis that the employee supported a pupil in the exercise of specified rights, work activities, or providing certain instruction, as provided.”

Many people who have read or heard of AB 1955 believe the bill bars school districts from requiring staff to notify parents of their child’s gender identification. Elon Musk expressed his thoughts on the bill as well.

“I did make it clear to Governor Newsom about a year ago that laws of this nature would force families and companies to leave California to protect their children,” Musk wrote on X.

Musk said the new law was the final straw. He announced that he would move the headquarters of X and SpaceX shortly after news broke that Gov. Newsom signed the bill 1955.

Tesla’s headquarters has already moved from California to Texas. Musk’s other companies, The Boring Company and Neuralink, have started to set roots in Texas.

Read AB 1955 below.

