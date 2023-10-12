Porsche Taycan faces recall in China over battery issues

By

Porsche is recalling 2,570 Taycans in China due to battery issues. The recall affects vehicles produced between September 22, 2022 and August 3, 2023.

As per an announcement posted by China’s State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR), some of the recalled Porsche Taycan units might have issues with their battery packs. Due to insufficient sealant between the vehicles’ high-voltage battery frame and the battery cover, liquid may enter the interior of the affected Taycans’ high-voltage battery.

These circumstances could result in a decrease in insulation resistance and a higher risk of thermal runway. As such, the potential issues with the all-electric Porsche’s battery could pose a safety hazard to consumers.

To address the recall, Porsche would be conducting leakage tests of the affected vehicles’ high-voltage batteries through authorized dealers in China. If the tests reveal potential battery leakage, the affected Porsche Taycans’ high-voltage batteries will be replaced at no cost to owners, as noted in a CNEV Post report.

This is not the first time that the Porsche Taycan has been recalled in China. Back in July 2021, 5,957 Porsche Taycans were recalled over issues with the vehicles’ electronic control software. The problem put the vehicles at risk of losing power.

Another recall was implemented in May 2022, when 6,072 Porsche Taycan units were recalled in China due to issues with the vehicles’ child seats. Another recall that was implemented just a month later, which affected 6,172 Porsche Taycan units, was rolled out due to a seat harness design issue.

The Porsche Taycan is a luxury electric car, and it is definitely priced like one. It stands as one of the highest-priced electric vehicles available in China today, with a starting price of about RMB 898,000 ($123,110) to RMB 1,838,000 ($251,700), as per Porsche’s official website in the country.

