Porsche Taycan pre-series unit runs 7:07.55 lap around Nurburgring

Porsche has unleashed a beast on the Nürburgring. Piloted by Porsche development driver Lars Kern, a pre-production Taycan completed a lap around the Green Hell in 7:07.55. That’s a whopping 26 seconds faster than the Porsche Taycan Turbo S Sport with performance package’s lap in August 2022.

Kevin Giek, VP of the Taycan model line, highlighted the pre-series vehicle’s stunning lap time. “Twenty-six seconds is half an eternity in motorsport. Lars’ lap time of 7:07.55 minutes on the Nordschleife is sensational, putting the Taycan in the same league as electric hypercars. And the impressive thing about it is that over several laps, Lars clocked almost exactly the same time,” he said in a press release.

Kern, for his part, noted that he pushed the Taycan pre-series vehicle as hard as he could. “I pushed as hard as I could, but that was really all I could do,” he said.

Porsche did not provide the specs of the Taycan that ran the 7:07.55 lap around the Nürburgring, though the sports car maker noted that the vehicle was equipped with a legally prescribed roll cage and racing bucket seats. The vehicle seems to be similar to a car that’s been spotted in early 2023, however, which was rumored to feature three electric motors and 1,000 horsepower.

The pre-series Taycan’s recent Nürburgring lap far outdoes the time that the Tesla Model S Plaid with Track Pack set in June 2023. The Model S Plaid with Track Pack completed the lap around the Green Hell in 7:25.231, setting a new production EV record. This was smashed just a few months later by the Rimac Nevera, which completed a lap around the Nürburgring in 7:05:298.

Interestingly enough, both Tesla and Rica have provided the full video of their vehicles’ Nürburgring laps. Porsche, however, has noted that the video of its pre-series Taycan’s 7:07.55 lap would be released around mid-March 2024.

