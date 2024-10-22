Qatar Airways celebrates Starlink in-flight service with Elon Musk video call

By

Qatar Airways has launched Starlink in-flight services to its first aircraft, a Boeing 777 that traveled from Doha to London on Tuesday, October 22, 2024. To celebrate the occasion, the airline featured an in-flight video call with SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who promised that the satellite internet service would only get better.

As noted by Qatar Airways in a press release, the company is progressing faster than expected in its efforts to equip its fleet with Starlink. Initially, Qatar Airways was looking to roll out three Starlink-equipped aircraft by the end of 2024. According to the airline, it is now on track to introduce 12 Starlink-equipped Boeing 777-300s by the end of the year.

Starlink is now live on a 777 for the first time and will soon be available for all passengers flying on @QatarAirways! 🛰️✈️❤️ https://t.co/9FIvqVxSsf — Starlink (@Starlink) October 22, 2024

Qatar Airways has also committed to introduce Starlink to its entire Boeing 777 fleet in 2025, one year ahead of schedule. The airline expects to introduce Starlink to its Airbus A350 fleet in Summer 2025. This should effectively make Qatar Airways one of the world’s best airlines when it comes to in-flight connectivity.

In a promotional video for the service, Qatar Airways featured a video call with SpaceX CEO Elon Musk during the airline’s inaugural Starlink flight. As per Musk in the video, “Over time, you’ll find it just gets better and better. This is the minimum, and it only gets better from here.”

Qatar Airways’ Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, also shared his excitement over the introduction of Starlink to the airline’s fleet.

“We are thrilled to launch our first Starlink-equipped flight, proving once again why Qatar Airways is at the forefront of the aviation industry. This milestone, paired with our commitment to rapidly rollout Starlink across our entire modern fleet, demonstrates our relentless pursuit of offering passengers an in-flight experience that transcends the constraints of traditional air travel. By providing Starlink reliable, seamless internet on board, we are connecting people to the things they love the most even at 35,000 feet, making every journey with us a memorable one,” he said.

Watch Qatar Airways’ inaugural Starlink-equipped flight in the video below.

Qatar Airways celebrates Starlink in-flight service with Elon Musk video call