Relativity Space shares updated view of future Terran R launch site

Relativity Space has made major changes at Space Launch Complex 16 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, where its Terran R rocket will be launched.

The launch site last saw the company launch its Terran 1 rocket on its first and only test flight in March 2023. The launch proved the 3D-printed rocket could withstand maximum aerodynamic pressure. While the rocket didn’t make it to orbit due to the second stage not igniting, it gave the company the confidence it needed to move forward to the Terran R.

Soarin’ over Launch Complex 16, Cape Canaveral, FL. – making room for something big, #TerranR launch pad in progress.

✔️ Site cleared

✔️ Site grubbed

🔁 Waterline install in progress pic.twitter.com/WxQyoWxYVg — Relativity Space (@relativityspace) April 16, 2024

Relativity had done a complete restoration of SLC-16 for Terran 1. After sharing updated photos it appears that nearly all of that work has been demolished as they make way for the much larger Terran R.

The company already has a horizontal integration facility that it was using for the Terran 1. Still, with the Terran R, they will build an additional facility that will be able to fit multiple Terran R rockets prior to launch.

As of now, the current Terran 1 launch pad will remain, and they will build the Terran R launch pad from the ground up to ensure it is suitable for handling the forces exerted by 13 Aeon R engines at lift-off.

It does appear that they have changed where the fuel farm will be located compared to a render shown a year before the updated aerial view that was recently revealed but the overall layout looks to be roughly the same.

Relativity Space has stated it aims to launch Terran R sometime in 2026. With its test stand at NASA’s Stennis Space Center nearing completion, the company will be able to conduct tests on its new Aeon R engine at a higher cadence.

🚀 As the aerodynamics team’s “flight test,” wind tunnel results are driving decisions to ensure a #TerranR safe and reliable return from space. pic.twitter.com/ZfNCsMviDz — Relativity Space (@relativityspace) April 5, 2024

They also recently shared how they have been testing a Terran R model at a wind tunnel to validate the rocket’s design and guidance through the atmosphere and ensure it performs nominally when it attempts its first launch in 2026.

