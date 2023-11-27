Tesla Cybertruck’s cool “wake-up sequence” observed in the wild

By

A recent Tesla Cybertruck sighting has teased a couple of cool features that have remained generally hidden until recently. As it turns out, the all-electric pickup truck has a pretty interesting “wake-up sequence” — and it is both cool and convenient.

The video was shared on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, by EV owner @omg_tesla. As per the Tesla enthusiast, he was fortunate enough to encounter the Cybertruck at a Supercharger station. Even better, the Cybertruck’s driver reportedly provided some interesting tidbits about the vehicle, such as the fact that it was parked in its lowest suspension setting.

Cybertruck wake up light sequence, and raise to start (sitting in low, raising up to medium aka ride height) pic.twitter.com/IXmtaj6RqT — omg_Tesla/Rivian (@omg_tesla) November 27, 2023

As could be seen in the video, the Cybertruck’s headlights feature a cool animated “wake up” light sequence when the vehicle is turned on. Apart from this, the Cybertruck could also be seen raising its suspension as it prepares to drive away. The EV owner noted that the vehicle was at its “medium” setting in the video, which surprised several social media users since the Cybertruck’s suspension already looked pretty high in the clip.

From the short video of the features in action, the Cybertruck’s “wake up” light sequence and automatic suspension adjustment give the impression that the all-electric pickup truck is something organic. Drivers would likely appreciate the experience of getting into their Cybertruck and having the vehicle automatically adjust to their preferred ride height before they drive off, if any.

Elon Musk has noted that the future should look like the future. In that sense, the Cybertruck definitely fits the bill as it is undoubtedly the most unashamedly futuristic vehicle on the market today. So unique was the Cybertruck’s design that Tesla critics didn’t even believe that the vehicle would actually be produced. That narrative is set to fade away soon, of course, as the Cybertruck’s first deliveries are scheduled for later this week.

As noted by Tesla Head of Investor Relations Martin Viecha, the Cybertruck’s inaugural delivery event will be starting at 1 p.m. CST (11 a.m. PST) on Thursday, November 30, 2023. The event will be held at Gigafactory Texas.

