Rivian 2024 Investor Day is scheduled for late June

Rivian has officially set a date for this year’s Investor Day event, as can now be seen on the company’s website.

The Rivian 2024 Investor Day event as set for June 27, at 8:00 a.m. CT, as has appeared on the company’s investors page. Although the website says that a webcast link will be coming soon, it isn’t yet available at the time of writing.

The electric vehicle (EV) maker says that there will be a virtual tour of its manufacturing facility in Normal, Illinois, as hosted by CEO RJ Scaringe.

“Watch as Rivian founder and CEO RJ Scaringe walks you through each shop to explain how we’re making progress in producing electric vehicles at scale,” Rivian writes on the investors web page. “You’ll see Stamping, Body, Paint, Propulsion, General Assembly and End of Line, including how our skilled, diverse and dedicated team assembles our R1T, R1S and commercial vans.”

Many are also awaiting crucial details about multiple upcoming Rivian projects, including the launch of a highly anticipated R1 refresh, and the upcoming-generation R2 and R3 vehicles. Recent supply chain sources have also reported that Rivian and Apple may be discussing a potential partnership, following the end of development for the technology company’s “Project Titan.”

Rivian reported its Q1 earnings earlier this month, noting that it had lost $38,784 per electric vehicle sold, though that figure has continued to decrease from past quarters. The electric truck maker also said it had $1.2 billion in revenue, with an EBITDA-adjusted loss of $798 million, along with delivering and producing 13,588 and 13,980 vehicles, respectively, during Q1.

The automaker also gained a huge $827 million incentive package from the state of Illinois earlier this month, in preparation for R2 production at the Normal factory. Rivian recently changed plans to produce the upcoming lineup at the Illinois plant, after previously planning to do so at an upcoming factory in Georgia.

