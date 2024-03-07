Rivian unveils R3 and R3X following launch of R2

By

Rivian unveiled two additional vehicles following the launch of the highly-anticipated R2, as it rolled out the R3 and R3X.

The R3 and R3X, which is the Performance configuration of the R3, came as an unexpected surprise for viewers as CEO RJ Scaringe explained the changes it had made for the R2 from the R1 platform. Nobody expected Rivian to roll out another vehicle and show off its high-end, performance-geared edition, as well.

The R3 is an even more compact version of the R2 and is slightly similar in looks to 1980s-era rally vehicles. Its small, compact design is coupled with a hatchback-style rear door that features multiple entry points for more cargo space, especially for long, outdoor items like surfboards and skis.

R2 is just the beginning. Say hello to R3. pic.twitter.com/zHaWUOE7vP — Rivian (@Rivian) March 7, 2024

Rivian kept most of the introductory details of the R3 and R3X, like price, specific performance specifications, and availability, under wraps. The R2 is, without a doubt, taking priority for Rivian moving forward due to its low price and potential to bring the automaker toward a more stable financial situation.

Despite the lack of key specs, Rivian was sure to detail the inspiration for the R3, and it appears rally vehicles were exactly what the company was after when the vehicle came to fruition:

R3X is a rally-inspired crossover designed for whatever you throw at it.#RivianR3X pic.twitter.com/zBzKzi8Ilg — Rivian (@Rivian) March 7, 2024

R3 is described by Rivian as “a midsize crossover that is tidy on dimensions but delivers big in terms of performance, off-road capability, passenger comfort, and storage.” The company expects the R3 to be priced “below the R2, making Rivian vehicles more accessible to more people.”

Configurations

Both the R2 and R3 vehicles will feature three configurations: a Single, Dual, and Tri-Motor variant. The Tri-Motor will enable 0-60 MPH in under three seconds.

R3 is our take on what a crossover can be — built on the same midsize platform as R2, but smaller and at a lower price point.#RivianR3 pic.twitter.com/V6nDXbF95F — Rivian (@Rivian) March 7, 2024

Structural Battery Pack

Each R2 and R3 build will also feature a structural battery pack with an all-new 4695 battery cell. These new batteries are set to enable over 300 miles of range on a single charge in each car. They will be DC fast-charging capable with both the NACS and CCS inlets and will charge from 10 percent to 80 percent in less than 30 minutes.

Self-Driving

Rivian plans to utilize 11 cameras, five radars, and a new, more powerful computing platform to help it achieve autonomous driving capabilities.

Interestingly, Rivian is employing both cameras and radars for its self-driving quest, differing from Tesla, who switched to camera-only.

