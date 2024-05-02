Rivian wins massive incentive package for R2 vehicle production in Illinois

By

Rivian has won a massive $827 million incentive package from the State of Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity, which will be used to expand the R2 production facility in Normal, Illinois.

In March, Rivian unveiled the R2 and R3 midsize SUVs, its next vehicles that will be more affordable than its introductory R1T and R1S platforms.

It was originally thought that Rivian’s Georgia Factory would be the site of R2 and R3 production, but the automaker confirmed during the vehicle unveiling that it would effectively delay the construction of that site as financial conditions are not ideal currently.

Additionally, building the R2 platform in Normal will help the company launch production earlier than it would be able to if it opted to manufacture in Georgia:

“To enable R2 to be launched earlier and with a considerable reduction in the capital required for its launch, Rivian plans to start production of R2 in its existing Normal, Illinois manufacturing facility. Beyond significantly reducing the amount of capital needed to bring R2 to market, the company believes this approach considerably reduces risk to the launch and associated ramp; efficiently leverages its existing manufacturing and operations teams; and expands the total capacity for the site to 215,000 units per year. Rivian’s Georgia plant remains an extremely important part of its strategy to scale production of R2 and R3. The timing for resuming construction is expected to be later to focus its teams on the capital-efficient launch of R2 in Normal, Illinois..”

Now, Rivian is moving forward with plans to build out the Normal factory to make room for R2 production, and the State of Illinois is providing a sizeable investment to do so.

The $827 million package will expand the Normal facility, improve public infrastructure, and provide job training for the Rivian workforce.

“We are grateful for this investment from the State of Illinois and for the leadership of Governor Pritzker, President Harmon, and Speaker Welch,” CEO RJ Scaringe said. “The support from the state will allow us to quickly bring our midsize SUV, R2, to market and provide even greater consumer choice for EVs. Governor Pritzker has always been a strong advocate for providing economic opportunities for Illinois residents and business owners alike. We look forward to continuing our close partnership and building upon the success we have enjoyed.”

Rivian has invested over $2 billion in Normal and added over $3.9 billion to the local economy’s value.

I’d love to hear from you! If you have any comments, concerns, or questions, please email me at joey@teslarati.com. You can also reach me on Twitter @KlenderJoey, or if you have news tips, you can email us at tips@teslarati.com.

Rivian wins massive incentive package for R2 vehicle production in Illinois