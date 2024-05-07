Rivian reports Q1 2024 earnings as it progresses toward profitability

By

Rivian has released its first-quarter financial results for the year, as the company continues to work toward making its electric vehicles (EVs) profitable.

In Q1, Rivian had $1.2 billion in revenue, landing above analyst expectations, along with a net loss of about $1.45 billion, and an EBITDA-adjusted loss of $798 million, as detailed in the company’s earnings report.

Last month, the company reported that it delivered 13,588 vehicles and produced 13,980 in Q1, meaning that the automaker lost $38,784 per vehicle delivered during the quarter. This figure was improved from $43,372 in Q4 and from $124,000 in Q4 2022, as Rivian continues making its way toward profitability.

Rivian also reported $957 million in operating expenses in the first quarter, up from $898 million in Q1 2023. In addition, the automaker reported capital expenditures of $254 million, ending the quarter with $9.05 billion in total liquidity.

“First-quarter results exceeded our outlook and set a strong foundation for the remainder of the year as we focus on continued demand generation, delivering cost and plant efficiency improvements, advancing R2 development, and driving towards profitability,” writes CEO RJ Scaringe in the press release.

“We hit several milestones this quarter, including producing our 100,000th vehicle in Normal, successfully navigating the retooling upgrade, and unveiling our new midsize platform which underpins the R2, R3, and R3X. It is great to see the incredible support for our brand and upcoming products.”

The company reiterated its expected path to reaching modest gross profit by the fourth quarter of this year, and its production guidance of 57,000 vehicles. Additionally, the company highlighted that the Rivian R1S was the best-selling EV in the U.S. for over $70,000 in Q1, while the company reached a 5.1 percent market share during the quarter, according to data from J.D. Power and Car Edge, respectively.

In addition, Rivian says it had material cost improvements for each of its vehicles in the first quarter, including the R1T, the R1S and the EDV. The company also highlighted its recent production line upgrades at its factory in Normal, Illinois, leading to increased production rates and, ultimately, decreased labor and overhead costs.

“The tooling upgrades we made in the normal plant enable us the ability to increase our line rate by roughly 30 percent, which reduces our per unit labor and overhead costs,” Scaringe said during the company’s earnings call.

You can see Rivian’s full shareholder letter for Q1 2024 here, or listen to a replay of the earnings call here for 30 days.

