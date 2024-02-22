Rivian sets 2024 goals, including a 57,000 production target

By

Rivian recently held its earnings call for Q4 and Full Year 2023. In its Update Letter, the electric vehicle (EV) company set its 2024 goals, including reaching a 57,000 unit production target.

Rivian reported producing 57,232 R1 electric vehicles in 2023, delivering 50,122 units. It exceeded its original production guidance for last year by 7,000 EVs. Analysts noticed the discrepancy between Rivian’s production and delivery numbers in the fourth quarter of 2023, which was greater compared to previous quarters last year. However, Rivian’s delivery numbers improved by 147% between the fourth quarter of 2022 and 2023, revealing some growth in the company.

Rivian set its production goals to 57,000, a little less than its production numbers for 2023.

“We expect 2024 production to be flat year-over-year with total units of 57,000. The changes we plan to make in our R1 manufacturing line during the mid-year shutdown [sic] are designed to deliver greater plant efficiency with [the] production rate expected to improve by approximately 30%,” noted Rivian in its Update Letter.

The EV manufacturer’s goals for 2024 appear to center around efficiency and growth in other areas, including launching better platforms and technologies, improving cost efficiency, and enhancing customer experience. Rivian’s decision to focus on these areas will likely ease its transition when it eventually aims to increase production and deliveries.

Rivian is set to unveil its R2 vehicle next month. The company plans to launch the electric R2 SUV in North America and Europe. The goals it set this year would probably make the R2’s production and deliveries run smoother.

