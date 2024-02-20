By

The Rivian R2 will be revealed to the world in a few weeks. In preparation for the unveiling, the company revealed a few tidbits about its new electric vehicle (EV), including the fact that the Rivian R2 will be available in Europe.

According to Rivian’s dedicated R2 page, the company’s new EV will be released in Europe in the future. During the Rivian R2’s unveiling on March 7, 2024, at 19:00 CET, the company will reveal the pricing and delivery times for the new EV in the United States and Canada. More information for the R2’s release in Europe will be available in the future.

The long-awaited Rivian R2 SUV could cost between $40,000 to $60,000. Last summer, Rivian’s Chief Financial Officer Claire McDonough talked to Deutsche Bank’s Emmanuel Rosner about the R2’s price range.

“From an overall price vantage point, we see this really targeting the MEB of the broader midsized SUV crossover market. So straddling were the broader ranges of $40,000 to $60,000 area in aggregate,” Mcdonough told Rosner.

(Credit: Rivian)

Rivian recently reduced the prices of the entry-level R1T and R1S. The company shaved off $3,100 from each R1 vehicle. After the price cut, the Rivian R1T and R1S base models cost $71,700 and $76,700, respectively.

Based on the recent price cuts for R1 vehicles, McDonough’s estimates for the price of the R2 EV seem accurate. The R2’s $40,000 to $60,000 price range would make it significantly cheaper than the R1 vehicles. The R2 vehicles are also speculated to qualify for the Inflation Reduction Act’s (IRA) tax incentives, lowering the price further.

Rivian’s R2 reveal will be live-streamed. Based on documents from the Laguna Beach City Council, the R2 unveiling will occur in front of the Rivian Theater on a portion of the Main Beach Park.

If you have any tips, contact me at maria@teslarati.com or via X @Writer_01001101.

