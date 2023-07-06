By

Rivian’s all-electric Amazon delivery van has started servicing customers in Europe, like in Munich, Germany.

Amazon plans to launch more than 300 of Rivian’s all-electric delivery vans across Germany over the next few weeks. Rivian’s Amazon delivery vans will transport packages across major European cities, including Munich, Berlin, and Dusseldorf.

“We’re thrilled to see the EDV rolling out in Germany today. This vehicle was designed in conjunction with our partners at Amazon and not only puts driver convenience and safety first, but also the environment,” commented Sagan Mishoulam, Rivian’s VP of Strategy & Go To Market.

We’re thrilled to see our vehicles hitting the road in Europe. @Amazon announced the deployment of over 300 Rivian Electric Delivery Vehicles in Germany over the coming weeks.

Read more: https://t.co/vSn2c6nprl pic.twitter.com/Dd68umuYfD — Rivian (@Rivian) July 4, 2023

“We’ve had incredible feedback from drivers in the US and we’re excited to start international expansion in Germany. Today is a real milestone for us as it also marks the first Rivian vehicles in Europe, and we’re very excited about our future in the region,” said Mishoulam.

Rivian’s Amazon delivery vans in Europe and the United States differ slightly. Rivian’s electric delivery vans in Europe are shorter and thinner than those used in the United States. The shorter and thinner designer of the Rivian delivery vans helps the vehicles maneuver European cities better.

Rivian recently reported delivering a total of 12,640 vehicles in the second quarter. The company’s delivery number accounts for the Amazon delivery van, the Rivian R1T pickup truck, and the R1S SUV. Rivian will hold an audio webcast on August 8, 2023, at 5:00 pm Easter Time to discuss its Q2 2023 financial results.

The Teslarati team would appreciate hearing from you. If you have any tips, contact me at maria@teslarati.com or via Twitter @Writer_01001101.

Rivian’s Amazon delivery van arrives in Europe