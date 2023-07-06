The Boring Company’s Burnt Hair perfume start deliveries

By

People who bought The Boring Company’s (TBC) limited edition Burnt Hair perfume will get their orders soon. A video recently surfaced of a customer receiving their Burnt Hair bottle.

Tech officiando, SameWise, shared his unboxing experience with TBC’s Burnt Hair perfume. Elon Musk’s tunneling company kept the puns rolling with Burnt Hair’s packaging.

“Hey there, SomkeShow. Congratulations on your purchase of Burnt Hair! It’s going to be Lit**,” wrote TBC to the customer. “**But not (lit)really…Flip over this card for some boring legal language about flammability.”

It does smell a bit burnt.



Have you been on the Soaceship Earth in Disney?



It’s reminiscent of that. pic.twitter.com/70wNKa9GwP — SamWise (@Feni__Sam) July 5, 2023

He also reviewed the limited-edition scent, describing it as the smell of Spaceship Earth at Disney. SamWise also said Burnt Hair had some notes of wet socks and undertones of unexplainable attraction. Surprisingly, his review of The Boring Company’s perfume didn’t mention any scent that resembled burnt hair.

Burn Hair Perfume is a limited edition scent. Elon Musk suggested that The Boring Company would only produce 30,000 perfume bottles. When it initially launched on the market, Burnt Hair Perfume sold out quickly. In the last week of June, TBC announced that Burnt Hair deliveries would start soon. In the same week, The Boring Company began to selling Burnt Hair Perfume again on its website for $100 per bottle.

