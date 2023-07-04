Rivian announces Q2 2023 earnings call schedule

By

Rivian will hold an audio webcast on August 8, 2023, at 5:00 pm Eastern Time to discuss its second quarter 2023 financial results.

In Q2 2023, Rivian produced approximately 13,992 vehicles at its manufacturing plant in Normal, Illinois. The EV startup delivers precisely 12,640 cars in the second quarter. The second quarter production and delivery results include Rivian’s R1T pickup, R1S SUV, and all-electric Amazon delivery van.

Last quarter, Rivian delivered approximately 9,395 EVs. The company delivered a total of 22,035 vehicles in the year so far. Last year, the EV manufacturer delivered under 25,000 electric cars. Rivian reaffirmed its guidance to produce 50,000 vehicles this year.

The Rivian R1T pickup truck starts with the Adventure Package at $73,000. Rivian also offers an All-Terrain Upgrade that costs an additional $3,850. The R1T pickup is available in three drive systems: Dual-Motor AWD, Performance Dual-Motor AWD, and Quad-Motor AWD. Rivian offers three battery packs: Standard, Large, and Max.

Meanwhile, the Rivian R1S SUV starts with the Adventure Package at $78,000. Its All-Terrain Upgrade costs $3,600. The R1S SUV is available in the same drive systems and battery packs as the R1T pickup.

