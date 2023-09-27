Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe talks Tesla Cybertruck vs. R1T

By

Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe talked about the Tesla Cybertruck, its customers, how it could match up against the R1T in terms of sales and customers, and how it’s “great” that it exists.

Rivian has technically been the only name in electric vehicles that cater to the outdoorsman and the adventurer, and its brand has sought to give a rugged option to those who also want sustainability in a vehicle.

The R1T and R1S have been Rivian’s two EVs that have launched so far under the company name, and they have been early momentum builders for the company, which is working toward profitability by increasing production and scaling.

The EV pickup sector is continuing to grow and become more competitive, especially as legacy companies like Ford and GM have launched their own electric pickups over the past two years, which have helped the companies gain their own notoriety in the EV playing field.

While Ford has tasted more success with the F-150 Lightning than GM has with the HUMMER EV, both are early iterations on already-existing gas pickups that have both been widely successful for each respective brand.

However, Tesla is coming to the market later this year with the Cybertruck, which is likely the most anticipated company release in perhaps the history of the automaker.

Scaringe, who is well aware of Tesla’s prowess in the sector, commended the Cybertruck during an interview with The Verge, stating that he thinks “it’s great that a product like that exists in the world.”

However, Scaringe does not necessarily think that there will be “a lot of overlap” in terms of customers that will go for a Cybertruck over an R1T. He believes both pickups cater to a certain market, and they will both perform well for the customers who need them.

“Customers want lots of different things,” Scaringe said, which is extremely true. Despite the Cybertruck and R1T both being pickups, one will cater to one crowd, while the other may be more sought after by a different customer base.

Variety in the market is exactly what Tesla went after with the Cybertruck. Early designs were somewhat traditional, and that’s exactly what Tesla wanted to avoid with its introductory pickup.

“We realized that pickup trucks basically haven’t changed in their form or their manufacturing process in eighty years,” Tesla Chief Designer Franz von Holzhausen said in the recently released Elon Musk biography.

