News
Rivian Demo Drives will be available at SXSW in Austin next week!
Rivian is offering R1T & R1S demo drives at SXSW 2025 in Austin, TX. Check out the Rivian R2 on display, too!
Rivian demo drives will be available at SXSW (South by Southwest) in Austin, Texas, starting March 11, 2025, from 11:00 am to 4:30 pm.
The company is offering demo drives for the R1T pickup truck and R1S SUV. Rivian’s SXSW demo drives will be available until the end of the festival on March 15, 2025. The Rivian R2 will also be on display at SXSW 2025, giving future customers a chance to interact with the upcoming electric vehicle (EV).
In December 2024, the American EV automaker signed a 2-year headlining sponsorship agreement with SXSW, an annual festival dedicated to tech and bringing a culture of professionals to Austin, Texas.
Rivian has fun activities and exhibits planned for SXSW 2025, including transforming its South Congress flagship space into “Electric Roadhouse,” inspired by Texas Roadhouse. The festival’s program includes panel discussions, concerts, drive-in movies, and more. Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe is expected to appear in this year’s keynote.
“We’re thrilled to bring our brand to life at SXSW with the Electric Roadhouse, a space that merges classic Americana with a vision for a sustainable future,” said Denise Cherry, Rivian Vice President of Marketing. “The festival’s creativity and adventurous spirit perfectly complement our own, and we can’t wait to share this experience with the community.”
SXSW 2025 starts later this week on March 7, 2025.
News
Trump tariffs could obliterate Ford, GM, and Stellantis profits, but Tesla may be safe: Barclays
Tesla will likely be safe from the adverse effects of Trump’s tariffs as the company produces its vehicles in the United States.
United States President Donald Trump’s 25% tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico are threatening Detroit’s automakers, with Barclays analysts warning of a potential profit hit for Ford, GM, and Stellantis.
Tesla will likely be safe from the adverse effects of Trump’s tariffs, however, as the company produces its vehicles in the United States.
Trump Tariff Threat
As noted in a Fortune report, one out of four cars sold in the United States are built in either of the two countries. For GM and Stellantis, over a third of their vehicles that are intended for sale in the United States are produced in Mexico and Canada.
The Trump administration’s tariffs could tack on at least $3,000 more per vehicle, Barclays analysts estimated. “Without any adjustment, we estimate it could wipe out effectively all profits for the D3,” the analysts noted.
Auto executives have expressed their reservations about the effect of Trump’s tariffs against Canada and Mexico. In a comment to Fortune last month, Ford CEO Jim Farley noted that if the Trump administration does move forward with its planned import duties, it would cost the U.S. auto industry billions of dollars in profit headwinds.
“We would have to make some major strategy shifts in the U.S., build new plants et cetera, if this persists. Obviously, it’s a devastating impact,” Farley noted.
Tesla Dodges Bullet
Tesla could very well sidestep the worst of the tariffs, as the EV maker assembles the vehicles it sells in the U.S. within the country with minimal reliance on Mexican parts. Elon Musk has also noted that Tesla’s planned Gigafactory Mexico has been paused for now.
Tesla’s vehicles, such as the Model Y and the Model 3, have been listed as among the most American-made cars over the years. Tesla’s vehicle production facilities in the United States such as the Fremont Factory and Giga Texas are also among the largest and most productive auto plants in the country.
Barclays’ Warning
Overall, Barclays analysts noted that if Trump’s high import duties are left in place, automakers such as Ford, GM, and Stellantis will likely feel a lot of pain. This may be the case even if the tariffs themselves are reduced.
“Given the potential for significant disruption ahead if the tariffs stick, we believe it’s a reminder as to why tariffs of this magnitude are unlikely to stick… Even if the tariffs are scaled back to something more modest (or are used to bring content back to the U.S.), it promises to add cost to vehicles, likely causing inflation,” the Barclays analysts warned.
News
Tesla gets a $320 price target from Goldman Sachs
The bank cites weaker Q1 deliveries and demand challenges — but still believes in Tesla’s long-term software revenue growth thanks to FSD.
Goldman Sachs slightly cut its 12-month price target for Tesla from $345 to $320, citing weaker-than-expected vehicle deliveries in key regions and demand challenges.
“We lower our below consensus delivery estimates for Tesla, reflecting the quarter-to-date data for key regions (i.e., China, Europe, and the US), as well as what we believe are broader demand trends,” noted Goldman Sachs analysts.
The investment firm predicts Tesla will report Q1 2025 deliveries of 375,000 units, down from its previous forecast of 399,000 units. For perspective, the consensus for Tesla’s first-quarter deliveries is 426,000 vehicles.
Goldman Sach’s prediction for Tesla in the first quarter is slightly above the company’s results in Q1 2024 when it delivered 386,810 units. Meanwhile, the consensus estimate for Tesla is slightly above the company’s Q1 2023 results, when it delivered 422,875 vehicles.
The bank stated that Tesla’s transition to the new Model Y contributed to its weak Q1 delivery forecast. However, it expects Giga Shanghai’s production ramp for the Model Y Juniper to improve deliveries in China this month. Goldman Sachs also observed that underlying demand for Teslas is “somewhat weaker” than previously expected.
It notes that Tesla’s US deliveries in February are “tracking flattish year-over-year.” In Europe, Goldman Sachs states Tesla registrations show a “>40% year-over-year decline” in January and a mid-to-high 20% drop in February in key markets like the United Kingdom and Spain. Meanwhile, in China, CPCA data reveal that Tesla’s retail sales have seen a mid-single-digit decline year-over-year.
Despite its dreary predictions for Tesla in the short term, Goldman Sachs sees a bright future for the company. The bank still believes Tesla’s software revenue will grow long-term. It acknowledges Tesla’s progress with version 13 of Full Self-Driving (FSD).
However, it predicts that Tesla could struggle with monetizing FSD in China, where more competitors offer hand-free ADAS solutions. Goldman Sachs notes that Chinese competitors do not charge for incremental software packages.
Goldman Sachs is maintaining a Neutral rating on Tesla stock, emphasizing that its 2025 earnings estimates are below consensus.
News
Foxconn’s ~$900M AI plant in Mexico undeterred by Trump tariffs
The Taiwanese company is investing $900M into an assembly plant in Mexico that will produce AI servers powered by Nvidia’s GB200 chips.
Foxconn plans to continue construction on its nearly $900 million AI plant in Mexico, undeterred by U.S. President Trump’s tariffs.
Foxconn–a.k.a Hon Hai Precision Industry Co.–plans to build the world’s largest assembly plant for servers in El Salto, Jalisco. The servers will be powered by Nvidia Corp’s GB200 AI chips.
The Taiwanese company grew its server-related business in Mexico during Trump’s first run as U.S. President. This time, however, Trump’s 25% import tariffs on Canadian and Mexican goods are expected to affect businesses in each country.
Trump’s import levies are predicted to increase the cost of doing business in Mexico for companies like Foxconn. However, the Asian company, as well as others, seem undeterred by Trump’s tariffs. According to the Governor of Jalisco, Pablo Lemus Navarro, Trump’s import levies won’t prevent new investments from coming to Mexico.
“What various plants have told us is that regardless of what happens with the tariffs announced by President Trump, they will continue working in Mexico. Not only have we not seen investments slow down, on the contrary, they continue to arrive in Jalisco,” Navarro told Bloomberg.
In Foxconn’s case, it is currently going through the permit process to start the construction of its new plant and upgrades to an existing one. Jalisco’s Secretary of Economic Development, Cindy Blanco, noted that the state government plans to provide fiscal incentives to support Foxconn’s project in the area.
Foxconn plans to expand its existing facility in El Salto first. Then it will build a new plant nearby. Navarro estimates construction will be finished in a year, and the new plant is expected to open by late 2025 or early 2026.
Trump tariffs could obliterate Ford, GM, and Stellantis profits, but Tesla may be safe: Barclays
Tesla gets a $320 price target from Goldman Sachs
Foxconn’s ~$900M AI plant in Mexico undeterred by Trump tariffs
Tesla launches fresh U.S. promotions for the Model 3
Tesla mulls adding a new feature to fight off vandals as anti-Musk protests increase
SpaceX announces Starship Flight 8’s new target date
Trending
-
News22 hours ago
Tesla launches fresh U.S. promotions for the Model 3
-
Elon Musk2 days ago
Tesla mulls adding a new feature to fight off vandals as anti-Musk protests increase
-
News4 hours ago
SpaceX announces Starship Flight 8’s new target date
-
News3 days ago
Tesla’s lead designer weighs in on plans for these two Model Y colors
-
News2 days ago
Tesla starts Model Y ‘Launch Edition’ deliveries in the U.S.
-
Elon Musk2 days ago
Tesla gaining with Republicans as it loses traction with Democrats: Stifel
-
News3 days ago
Tesla design head reflects on over 16 years with the company
-
News1 day ago
Tesla China wholesale figures drop in February amid new Model Y transition