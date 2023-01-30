EV owners report issue that “fries” cars when charging at Electrify America

A longtime EV owner and current Rivian R1T driver recently shared a rather disturbing incident while charging at an Electrify America station. The incident left the R1T “fried” and the owner stuck hours away from home. Unfortunately, this does not seem to be the first time that such an incident happened.
Rivian R1T owner @snkrticians noted that he was charging his all-electric truck at an Electrify America station when he heard a loud sound. The sound seemed to cause a number of error codes on the R1T, resulting in the vehicle being stuck in the charging stall. It ended up taking several hours before a technician was at the site.
Unfortunately for the Rivian owner, he was two hours away from home. Being unable to detach the charger from the R1T, the Electrify America technician reportedly suggested sawing off the charger to free the car, which the longtime EV owner found absurd. Fortunately, Rivian aided the R1T owner by providing him with rideshare credits so that he could come home.
What’s rather disturbing about the Rivian owner’s experience is that this is not the first time the issue was reported. Back in November, Ford F-150 Lightning owner Eric Roe posted about a very similar experience on Twitter. According to the Lightning owner, he was able to plug into an Electrify America charger just fine, but not long after the charging session started, he heard a loud sound. The charger then went dark and the Lightning displayed a number of error codes. The vehicle had to be towed from the station.
What’s unfortunate for the Lightning owner was that the vehicle had been back at the dealership since earlier this month due to one of its main battery modules failing since the Electrify America incident. The wait for parts is expected to be long. Ford service has reportedly advised the Lightning owner to ask the carmaker to buy the vehicle back.
In a response to the Rivian R1T owner’s experience on Twitter, a Chevy Bolt owner claimed to have the exact same experience at an Electrify America charger as well. The incident ended up causing the Bolt owner to reportedly spend $288 to get the all-electric hatchback towed to a dealership. Amidst these reports, electric vehicle owners are clamoring for Electrify America to issue a formal statement about the matter, and as soon as possible, issue a fix to ensure that no electric cars are “fried” anymore.
Teslarati has reached out to Electrify America for a statement on the matter. I will be updating this article if or when Electrify America responds to my inquiries.
Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.