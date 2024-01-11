Rivian R1S makes 2023’s top 10 best-selling EVs list in the US 

By

The Rivian R1S SUV made 2023’s top 10 best-selling electric vehicles (EVs) list in the United States (US).

Kelly Blue Book compiled the top 10 best-selling EVs in the United States last year, including big names like Tesla and Chevrolet. The Rivian R1S beat big names in the US market, including the Ford F-150 Lightning and the Tesla Model X. The fully electric SUV also beat the BMW i4.

Rivian sold approximately 24,783 units of the all-electric R1S SUV in the United States. The Rivian R1S beat Ford’s electrified F-150 Lighting by a few units. Ford sold 24,165 units of the electric pickup truck. The Model X also ranked lower than the Rivian R1S, with Tesla selling 23,015 units in 2023. Meanwhile, BMW sold 22,583 units of the i4.

Rivian’s electric SUV made some ripples in the EV market last year. In May 2023, the Rivian R1S received a Top Safety Pick+ award from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).

Last year, the Rivian R1S became the first vehicle to complete the Rubicon Trail on a single charge. The Rubicon is regarded as the United States’ premier off-road trail and the most challenging. The Rivian R1T entered the trail with about 80% state of charge. It finished the trail after two days with 10% left on its battery.

