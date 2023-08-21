Rivian patent teases R1S Camp Kitchen

By

The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) published a patent under Rivian IP Holdings, LCC, teasing a Camp Kitchen for the company R1S all-electric SUV.

On August 17, 2023, the USPTO published a patent for a retractable modular kitchen mounting apparatus. The patent mentions that vehicles with storage spaces like truck beds, SUV cargo areas, and rooftop storage systems are advantageous since those spaces could be used for travel accessories.

The published Rivian Camp Kitchen patent doesn’t expressly state that the modular kitchen mounting apparatus mentioned is made explicitly for SUVs or the R1S. However, Figure 12 of the patent shows a vehicle resembling the Rivian R1S. The same figure shows the frunk and trunk of an SUV.

“FIG. 12 depicts an exemplary vehicle comprising vehicle bay assemblies configured to accommodate a modular kitchen assembly, in accordance with some embodiments of the disclosure,” noted the patent.

The patent’s illustrations heavily hint at a Rivian Camp Kitchen made for an SUV, but the patent might also tease the new R1T pickup truck modular kitchen. In 2022, Rivian stopped offering R1T Camp Kitchen. The EV company contacted customers who preordered the Camp Kitchen modules. The company informed preorder holders that the Camp Kitchen and Gear Tunnel attachment was being redesigned. In March 2023, Rivian removed references to the R1T Gear Tunnel Shuttle and Camp Kitchen from its official website. As of this writing, Rivian’s Gear Shop does not have references to the Camp Kitchen or Gear tunnel shuttle.

Check out Rivian’s Camp Kitchen patent below!

Rivian R1S Camp Kitchen Patent by Maria Merano on Scribd

Thanks to Jay from Rivian Forums for the tip.

