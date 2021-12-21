First Rivian R1S delivered to CEO RJ Scaringe, full volume production in 2022

By

Rivian kicked off R1S SUV deliveries with a handover to CEO RJ Scaringe and CFO Claire McDonough. The Rivian R1S’ deliveries reveal the company’s forward-moving progress to become an established EV maker in the industry.

“We made our first R1S deliveries last week from our factory in Normal, IL to RJ [Scaringe] and our CFO Claire,” tweeted Rivian. “We’re working towards ramping production over the next few months on our way to full volume production. Thanks to our team for all the hard work to make it happen!”

Rivian reported the sale of its first two R1S vehicles in its Q3 2021 Shareholder Letter. More R1S deliveries may take place in 2022 since Rivian announced its determination to reach full volume R1S production “over the next few months.” The EV maker also noted that its production facility in Normal, IL has an installed capacity to annually produce 150,000 vehicles on R1 and RCV platforms, which includes the R1S SUV. Rivian plans to increase the Normal factory’s production capacity to 200,000 vehicles after investing more in the R1 line.

Rivian tempered this year’s production output in its recent Shareholder Letter.

“We expect to be a few hundred vehicles short of our 2021 production target of 1,200, however, we are encouraged by the progress and learnings our team continues to incorporate into our operations. We are continuously improving as we refine our manufacturing operations and remain focused on ensuring the highest possible level of product safety and quality as well as the health and safety of our employees. Our production ramp of the R1T, R1S, EDV 700, and EDV 500 will continue into next year, and we remain confident in our long-term manufacturing trajectory,” wrote Rivian in the letter.

Rivian also announced a second domestic manufacturing facility near Atlanta, Georgia. It aims to have a 400,000 annual production capacity in the site. The new manufacturing plant will also herald Rivian’s start into cell production.

First Rivian R1S delivered to CEO RJ Scaringe, full volume production in 2022