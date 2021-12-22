Tesla’s Elon Musk announces he’s offloaded enough TSLA stock, critiques CA’s “overtaxation”

By

During a podcast interview with The Babylon Bee on Tuesday, Elon Musk noted that he had already sold “enough stock” to reach his plan of offloading 10% of his shares in Tesla. Musk also stated that California, while previously the land of opportunities, has unfortunately become the land of overlitgation and overtaxation.

“I sold enough stock to get to around 10% plus the option exercise stuff, and I tried to be extremely literal here,” Musk said.

Musk started offloading some of his TSLA stock last month, following a poll on Twitter where he asked users of the social media platform if he should sell 10% of his TSLA holdings. Musk’s TSLA sales have resulted in the company’s stock losing about a quarter of its value over the past month. The CEO did not sell all 10% of his TSLA stock immediately, however, with Musk offloading shares in a staggered manner.

On Tuesday alone, Musk sold another 583,611 shares, effectively bringing the total number of stock he has sold to date at 13.5 million. This was about 80% of the expected number that Musk was expected to sell to meet his 10% target. That being said, Musk did mention during his recent interview that regardless of his Twitter poll, he actually needed to exercise stock options that are expiring next year “no matter what.”

Apart from comments about his TSLA stock sale, Musk also shared some insights about California and why he departed the state. After Musk moved to Texas, Tesla also moved its headquarters to the Lone Star state. This does not mean that Tesla is completely leaving California, however, as the company has since pledged to increase its presence in the state.

While addressing the issue, Musk noted in the interview that it’s becoming quite difficult to accomplish things in the Golden State. “California used to be the land of opportunity, and now it is… becoming more so the land of sort of overregulation, overlitigation, overtaxation,” Musk said, adding that “it’s beautiful and lots of cool things but (it’s) increasingly difficult to get things done.”

Musk currently stands as the world’s wealthiest individual in terms of net worth. To date, Musk is listed with a net worth of $245 billion. The CEO, however, noted in his recent interview that his net worth is tied up in stock. “It’s not like I’ve got some sort of massive cash balance,” Musk said.

Disclaimer: I am long TSLA.

