Rivian teases R2 lights and silhouette, announces unveiling event details

Rivian has posted some details for the unveiling of its next-generation electric vehicle, the R2. As per the electric vehicle maker, the R2 reveal will be livestreamed on March 7, 2024, at 10 a.m. PST.

Details surrounding the R2 are scarce, though Rivian noted on its official website that those who are new to how the company approaches vehicle design could refer to the R1T pickup truck and R1S SUV. A teaser posted on the automaker’s website highlights this, as the R2 could be seen featuring lights and a silhouette that looks very similar to the two flagships. A close look at the R2 in the teaser, however, shows slightly smaller “stadium” headlights and a more rounded light bar.

Meet R2 — our new take on electric adventure. Watch the live reveal event March 7th, right here on X. pic.twitter.com/oo3AFnBnKe — Rivian (@Rivian) February 15, 2024

Similar to other automakers, Rivian would be livestreaming the debut of the R2. The company also confirmed that R2 reservations would be opened during the livestream of the unveiling event. Pricing, specs, and estimated delivery dates are also expected to be posted on March 7, 2024. Customers would be able to reserve the R2 for a fully refundable fee of $100 as well.

To generate more excitement about the R2’s upcoming launch, Rivian posted a video on social media teasing the vehicle. Based on the automaker’s short video, the R2, similar to its siblings, would be designed as an all-electric adventure vehicle. This is quite exciting as both the R1T and R1S are very capable off-roaders. Expected competitors of the R2, such as the Tesla Model Y, the Ford Mustang Mach-E, and the Hyundai Ioniq 5, are mostly soft-roaders.

Can’t wait to introduce the world to R2! https://t.co/FUgyAb1dbl — RJ Scaringe (@RJScaringe) February 15, 2024

Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe has gone on social media to support the R2, noting that he cannot wait to introduce the world to the company’s newest all-electric vehicle. Reactions to Rivian and Scaringe’s posts have been very positive, with a number of longtime EV community members noting that they would be Day 1 reservation holders for the R2.

The R2 holds a lot of potential. Provided that it is priced right, it could potentially provide a lot of competition to longtime powerhouses in the electric vehicle market. Buyers of the R2 would have no issues when it comes to traveling long distances either, as Rivian has adopted Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS). With the support of the Tesla Supercharger Network, the Rivian R2 could be the EV segment’s next favorite.

