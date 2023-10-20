By

A new Rivian retail space opens in Atlanta, Georgia, on October 20.

“Hop off the Beltline and explore our space in Atlanta. This is your chance to meet our electric adventure vehicles in person, kick the tires, maybe even get behind the wheel. We can’t wait to show you around,” said Rivian about its new Atlanta location.

Rivian’s new retail space in Atlanta is open Monday to Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. On Sundays, it is open from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Rivian customers may check out the R1T pickup truck and R1S SUV at the Atlanta retail space. They may also schedule a demo drive and learn more about Rivian’s brand and mission. Rivian experts will be available at the location to answer questions ranging from the R1 vehicles to living with an electric vehicle.

The Rivian retail space is located at Ponce City Market on Ponce De Leon Avenue. The National Trust for Historic Preservation recognizes the Ponce City Market as part of a plan “to move Atlanta forward while maintaining and emphasizing the city’s unique history and culture.”

The Ponce City Market is a perfect spot for Rivian’s R1T and R1S shop as it incorporates sustainability in its design and operation. The market was developed by tons of reused and recycled materials and utilizes energy-saving features. For instance it has a highly efficient HVAC system with variable-speed, water-source heat pumps. The Ponce City Market also has electric charging stations for low-emission vehicles and green cleaning materials or equipment.

Rivian retail space opens in Atlanta’s Ponce City Market