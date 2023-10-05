By

On Friday, October 6, 2023, a new Rivian retail space will open in Nashville, Tennessee.

“The space will cater to both current and prospective customers – a place for guests to drive and interact with Rivian vehicles, speak with Experience Specialists, shop Rivian gear, and learn about EV trip planning. The 2,000+ square foot space will also display our R1 vehicles and exclusive merchandise for the Nashville market,” Rivian told Teslarati.

The new Rivian retail space in Nashville is located downtown at Fifth+Broadwy. It will be open Monday to Saturday from 10 am to 7 pm and Sunday from 11 am to 6 pm. The Rivian space in Nashville is the seventh Rivian space in North America. Last month, Rivian opened a retail space in Brooklyn, a walk away from Domino Park and the Williamsburg Bridge.

Rivian also informed Teslarati that it has started delivering R1T Max Pack units to customers. The company’s retail spaces might be a good place to check out the Rivian R1T and R1S in person before officially purchasing one. The Nashville retail space provides a closer look at Rivian’s electric vehicles, including demo drives. Customers may also look through the materials and paint colors Rivian offers for the R1T and R1S.

Rivian retail space to open in Nashville, TN