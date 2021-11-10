Rivian (RIVN) prices its IPO at $78 per share, valuing the company at over $77 billion

By

Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) has priced its initial public offering (IPO) at $78 per share, valuing the company at $77 billion on a fully-diluted basis. These results were well above the company’s raised expectations.

Filings from Rivian suggested that the company was aiming for a valuation above $65 billion on its initial public offering, with shares priced between $72 and $74. With its IPO results, Rivian’s $77 billion market cap is 95% of Ford, which stands at $80.40 billion as of this writing. RIVN would also be about 90% of GM’s market cap, which is at $85.11 billion as of Tuesday’s close. Amazon’s 20% stake in the company would now be worth about $15.4 billion at Rivian’s IPO price as well.

The electric truck maker was looking at a possible $10 billion capital raise with a valuation of around $70 billion. With shares priced at $78, Rivian raised about $12 billion in the offering, according to The Wall Street Journal, citing individuals familiar with the matter.

In July, Rivian closed a funding round after raising $2.5 billion. According to the company, it has raised $10.5 billion in funding since 2019. The funds will likely electrify Rivian’s growth in the coming years.

“As we near the start of vehicle production, it’s vital that we keep looking forward and pushing through to Rivian’s next phase of growth,” said Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe after the funding round in July. “This infusion of funds from trusted partners allows Rivian to scale new vehicle programs, expand our domestic facility footprint, and fuel international product rollout.”

Over the summer, there was talk of Rivian’s plans to build a second and third factory. The company confirmed that it is exploring locations for a second manufacturing facility in the United States. Several US states have bid for the plant, dubbed “Project Terra.”

Rivian’s ventures into Europe were also discussed back in July. The company was reportedly looking into a third assembly plant in the United Kingdom. Rivian has allegedly talked with some ministers in the region about a UK-based facility.

Back in Normal, Illinois, Rivian is still expanding its first manufacturing facility. The company’s plans to expand the Normal factory and add a charging canopy were already approved by the Town Council. The company also purchased 38- acres of land across Rivian Motorway, hinting at plans for future expansion in Normal.

Rivian has started its journey in the electric vehicle market with caution but has made steady progress, especially in 2021. Currently, it has 55,400 preorders for the Rivian R1T and R1S vehicles, along with 100,000 orders for its electric delivery van for Amazon. It is working steadily to increase production, prioritizing the Amazon delivery van in the near future.

The Teslarati team would appreciate hearing from you. If you have any tips, reach out to me at [email protected] or via Twitter @Writer_01001101.

Rivian (RIVN) prices its IPO at $78 per share, valuing the company at over $77 billion