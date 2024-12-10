By

The Pentagon sent SpaceX a contract to expand its Starlink internet services in Ukraine. Under the Pentagon’s new contract with SpaceX, Starlink will provide connection through its Starshield internet services.

SpaceX launched Starlink Starshield in 2022 to support national security.

“While Starlink is designed for consumer and commercial use, Starshield is designed for government use, with an initial focus on three areas: Earth Observation, Communications, and Hosted Payloads,” noted SpaceX at the time.

Under the Pentagon’s new contract, Starlink’s 2,500 terminals already functioning in Ukraine will gain access to Startshield. An additional 500 Starlink terminals were sent to Ukraine, already connected to Starshield. The militarized version of Starlink reportedly offers a classified and encrypted signal, making it difficult to hack into or jam.

“A total of 3,000 terminals are provided service via the two contracts…Both provide service into 2025,” the Space Systems Command’s Commercial Satellite Office told Bloomberg.

If you have any tips, contact me at maria@teslarati.com or via Twitter @Writer_01001101.

SpaceX to provide Ukraine access to Starlink Starshield