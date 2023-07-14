By

SpaceX may be classified as a centicorn as it nears a $150 billion evaluation. The space-faring company has reached a new milestone evaluation after signing a share sale agreement with new and existing investors.

CNBC obtained a copy of the purchase offer SpaceX signed with new and existing investors. In the share sale agreement, new and existing investors agree to sell up to $750 million in stock from insiders. They sell for about $81 a share.

SpaceX usually conducts secondary rounds twice a year. However, the company has yet to announce a new capital fundraising round recently. In April 2023, Elon Musk estimated that SpaceX would spend around $2 billion on Starship development this year.

Musk stated that SpaceX does “not anticipate needing to raise funding” to support Starship, Starlink, or its other programs. “To my knowledge, we do not need to raise incremental funding for SpaceX,” said Musk.

Besides Starship, SpaceX has been expanding Starlink’s reach worldwide. Starlink recently teamed up with Aussie telecommunications companies Telstra and Optus to bring 100% coverage to Australia.

The Teslarati team would appreciate hearing from you. If you have any tips, contact me at maria@teslarati.com or via Twitter @Writer_01001101.

SpaceX evaluation closes in on $150 billion valuation