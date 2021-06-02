SpaceX drone ships head to sea for back to back Falcon 9 launches

By

For the third time ever, both of SpaceX’s East Coast drone ships have departed Port Canaveral to support two Falcon 9 launches and landings scheduled just a few days apart.

Originally scheduled to launch on June 1st and June 3rd, SpaceX’s SiriusXM SXM-8 and CRS-22 Cargo Dragon missions recently swapped positions after unknown issues delayed SiriusXM’s newest geostationary radio satellite. SpaceX’s second upgraded Cargo Dragon spacecraft is now scheduled to launch more than 3300 kg (7300 lb) of cargo – including new solar arrays – to the International Space Station (ISS) no earlier than (NET) 1:29 pm EDT (17:29 UTC) on Thursday, June 3rd.

If all goes to plan, another Falcon 9 rocket will then launch SiriusXM’s seven-ton (~15,500 lb) SXM-8 communications satellite at 12:26 am EDT (04:26 UTC) on Sunday, June 6th.

OCISLY ➡ Outbound



Tug Mr. Jonah towing for the CRS-22 mission. (Psst… see if you can spot SpaceX building yet another tent in the background.)



Highlight clip from NSF Fleetcam. Live 24/7 here: https://t.co/81J0jjegon pic.twitter.com/NB0utsNzG7 — Gavin Cornwell 🚢 (@SpaceXFleet) May 29, 2021

Departure! Just Read the Instructions droneship is outbound for the SXM-8 mission.



Tug Finn Falgout will tow JRTI downrange to meet with support ship GO Quest.



Views from Fleetcam: https://t.co/C4G89syG4W pic.twitter.com/KzbEZk0Yv6 — Gavin Cornwell 🚢 (@SpaceXFleet) June 2, 2021

SpaceX drone ships Of Course I Still Love You (OCISLY) and Just Read The Instructions (JRTI) departed Port Canaveral four days apart on May 29th and June 2nd for the back-to-back launches and booster recoveries. CRS-22 and SXM-8 will be the fourth time ever that two SpaceX drone ships have needed to depart Port Canaveral less than four days apart.

After a nine-month journey of canal-crossing, inspections, and upgrades, drone ship JRTI joined OCISLY in Florida and supported its first East Coast recovery in June 2020. It took SpaceX around half a year to find its pace but the company used both drone ships for near-simultaneously launches and landings for the first time in January 2021, recovering two Falcon 9 boosters at sea in a little over four days.

The same process was repeated in March when SpaceX launched two batches of 60 Starlink satellites in the space of 74 hours, recovering both boosters without issue. That particular success also marked the first time that two recovered Falcon 9 boosters simultaneously stood vertical in Port Canaveral. Barring launch delays or an extremely quick turnaround for CRS-22 booster B1067, CRS-22 and SXM-8 could easily precipitate the second appearance of two vertical SpaceX rockets in port.

Beyond the spectacle of simultaneous recoveries and their demonstration of just how aggressively SpaceX is pursuing its ambitious launch cadence goals in 2021, CRS-22 and SXM-8 will also set a new record for time between two SpaceX launches from the East Coast. If they fly on time, the missions will launch less than 59 hours – two and a half days – apart, beating the previous 74-hour record by 25%.

