SpaceX completes a new first with recent Falcon 9 launch

SpaceX completed a new first with a recent launch of the Falcon 9 rocket that sent another batch of Starlink satellites to orbit.

On Tuesday, for the first time, SpaceX managed to complete a launch and land in two different countries with the Starlink 10-12 mission. It was the first orbit flight that featured a liftoff in one country and a landing in another, occurring just eight-and-a-half minutes apart.

At around 6:21 p.m. EST on Tuesday, SpaceX completed the liftoff of the Falcon 9 rocket with tail number B1080, its 16th flight.

This specific first-stage booster previously launched four Dragon flights to the International Space Station, the European Space Agency’s Euclid observatory, Astra 1P, and nine other Starlink missions, according to SpaceflightNow.

Eight-and-a-half minutes later, the Falcon 9 booster landed on the ‘Just Read the Instructions’ droneship, which was positioned just off the coast of The Bahamas, specifically the island of Exhuma.

It was a groundbreaking accomplishment as it was the first time it had been done.

As for Starlink, the 10-12 mission helped launch even more satellites into low-Earth orbit, enabling more coverage of its high-speed internet service across the planet.

