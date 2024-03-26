SpaceX launches 23 Starlink satellites from Florida

By

Launching at 7:42 pm ET, 23 more V2 mini Starlinks joined the growing constellation after SpaceX lifted off from Florida.

The mission took place from Space Launch Complex 40 on Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, marking the 29th mission of the year for SpaceX.

First stage ignition and liftoff of Falcon 9! pic.twitter.com/TAWsyxvbcC — SpaceX (@SpaceX) March 25, 2024

This was already the 10th launch of the month for SpaceX, with a potential to launch at least 3 more this month if no technical or weather issues cause a delay.

SpaceX will need to average at least 12 launches a month to get near the goal of 148 launches in a calendar year and they are showing that they are more than capable while maintaining a fleet of Falcon 9 rockets and brand new 2nd stages.

Last night’s mission, Starlink Group 6-46, was launched to the South East, and just like prior group 6 missions, the satellites were placed into a 43-degree orbital inclination. The mission was planned to take off earlier in the launch window, but SpaceX chose to delay a couple of hours into the window to get the Falcon 9 off the ground safely.

With the success of this mission, the total number of Starlink satellites in orbit is now 5,680.

As for the Falcon 9 launching this mission, Booster 1078 aced its 8th flight. B1078 was launched just 40 days ago, sending a classified payload to orbit for the U.S. Space Force. B1078’s first mission was the launch of Crew 6 in March 2023, and since then, it has launched a majority of Starlink missions.

Falcon 9’s first stage has landed on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship pic.twitter.com/9uAW5uxDBU — SpaceX (@SpaceX) March 25, 2024

The Falcon 9 successfully landed on the droneship ‘A Shortfall of Gravitas’ just eight and a half minutes after lift-off. It will now return to Port Canaveral to prepare for its 9th mission.

As mentioned earlier, SpaceX could launch at least three more times this month, but the next launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base to send more Starlink satellites to orbit is on Wednesday, March 27th.

Questions or comments? Shoot me an email at rangle@teslarati.com, or Tweet me @RDAnglePhoto.

SpaceX launches 23 Starlink satellites from Florida