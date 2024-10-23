By

Tesla aims to speed up Powerwall distribution in Japan. Tesla is collaborating with Japan’s largest electronics store chain, Yamada Denki, to reach its goal.

According to Nikkei Asia, Tesla seeks to push its virtual power plant (VPP) business in Japan. It is partnering with Yamada Holdings to offer the Tesla Powerwall through Yamada Denki.

Yamada Denki is Japan’s biggest electronics dealer. It is known as a superstore, selling home and lifestyle products, including home appliances, cameras, and games.

Tesla’s partnership with Yamada Holdings hints that it is ready to ramp up its residential battery energy storage system in Japan. The US-based company has steadily grown its energy business for the past year.

By the end of 2023, the Tesla Powerwall was quietly dominating the US residential battery storage market. Tesla has also had some success with the Powerwall and Megapacks in Australia.

In June 2024, Tesla started expanding its Powerwall business in Europe, launching its residential battery energy storage systems on the island of Malta.

Japan would be a great country to expand Tesla’s Powerwall business because it has already established a name for itself through its electric vehicles. After Japan, Tesla could decide to start selling the Powerwall in Southeast Asian countries.

Battery energy storage systems like the Tesla Powerwall are necessary in countries like Japan and the Philippines, which experience tumultuous hurricanes nearly every year.

If you have any tips, contact me at maria@teslarati.com or via X @Writer_0100110.

Visit TESLARATI Marketplace

Tesla aims to speed up Powerwall distribution in Japan