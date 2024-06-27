By

Hyundai Motor Company officially unveiled its sub-compact Inster electric vehicle (EV). The Hyundai Inter will launch in the South Korean car market first. Later, it will be available in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific.

The South Korean automaker unveiled the all-electric Hyundai Inster EV at the 2024 Busan International Mobility Show. The new A-segment subcompact EV offers fast charging and has a range of up to 355 km based on Europe’s WLTP standard.

Inside the Inster’s cabin, Hyundai has placed a 10.25-inch digital cluster, a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen with navigation, and a wireless charging dock.

The Hyundai Inster’s exterior design is based on the gas-powered CASPER, which was only launched in South Korea. However, the Hyundai Inster has an extended body and wheelbase for more interior space. Considering the regions the Inster will launch, its size is perfect for city driving and parking.

“With Inster, we’ve taken the small SUV image to a bold new place for the global audience,” said Simon Loasby, Senior Vice President and Head of the Hyundai Design Center. “Inster punches well above its weight with distinctive design and an interior that maximizes its potential in exciting, customer-centric ways. With INSTER, we’re redefining what it means to drive a sub-compact EV.”

Hyundai states that most equipment and technologies will come standard with the Inster. The automaker will also offer some enhanced “convenience and design features” in the future. The automaker will provide specifications for the Inster closer to its launch.

Hyundai did not provide information on Inster variants, except for the Inster Cross, which will reportedly feature a more rugged design.

If you have any tips, contact me at maria@teslarati.com or via X @Writer_01001101.

Hyundai Motor officially unveils sub-compact Inster EV