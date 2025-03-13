Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced Wednesday that SpaceX has received a $17.3 million grant from the Texas Semiconductor Innovation Fund. The grant will be used to expand SpaceX’s Bastrop complex.

SpaceX’s Bastrop complex is headlined by its Starlink factory, which is currently capable of producing 15,000 dishes per day, as per a video published by the private space company on social media platform X.

The Grant

The investment is expected to develop SpaceX’s semiconductor research and development (R&D) and advanced packaging facility in Bastrop. The expansion is expected to create over 400 jobs and over $280 million in capital investment, as per a press release from the Office of the Texas Governor. To meet the growing global demand for high-speed internet, @Starlink is expanding its factory in Bastrop, Texas pic.twitter.com/dxSB2aZyoG— SpaceX (@SpaceX) March 3, 2025

Bastrop’s Planned Expansion

SpaceX plans to grow its Bastrop site by one million square feet over the next three years, focusing on Starlink kit production, including advanced silicon components. The proposed project includes printed circuit boards (PCBs), a semiconductor failure analysis lab, and advanced packaging for panel level packaging (PLP). Once complete, SpaceX’s Bastrop facility will stand as the largest PCB and PLP facility in North America.

What They Are Saying

SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell shared her appreciation for Texas’ support, saying, “Incredible innovation and high-tech manufacturing is happening in Texas as a direct result of Governor Abbott’s leadership and the Texas Semiconductor Innovation Fund initiative. We love Texas. SpaceX is investing hundreds of millions of dollars into our Bastrop facility. This grant will help continue to expand Bastrop’s manufacturing for Starlink to help connect even more people across the state and around the world with high-speed, low-latency internet.”

Advertisement

Texas Governor Abbott also shared his thoughts on the matter: “Texas connects the nation and the world with the most advanced technologies manufactured right here in our great state. I congratulate SpaceX on their more than $280 million investment in this Texas-sized expansion of their semiconductor R&D and advanced packaging facility in Bastrop, which will be the largest of its kind in North America.

“Working together with innovative industry leaders like SpaceX, Texas will continue to rank No. 1 for semiconductor research and high-tech manufacturing and secure critical domestic supply chains as we build a stronger, more prosperous Texas than ever before,” he said.