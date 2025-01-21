By

ATR, a global aircraft manufacturer, will introduce SpaceX’s Starlink internet after a successful test carried out on its 72-600 aircraft.

The European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) certified Starlink for use in ATR aircraft. Starlink is expected to launch in aircraft joining Air New Zealand’s domestic flights this year.

As per ATR and Starlink’s agreement, PMV Engineering developed modifications for the certification of Starlink’s terminal on ATR aircraft. The modified Starlink terminal is available as a retrofit on ATR 72-500 and ATR 72-600.

“Starlink opens up a new era for ATR, offering unparalleled levels of comfort and passenger experience in the regional market. This achievement demonstrates our dedication to staying ahead of the curve, responding to the latest travel trends in line with our customers’ expectations, and collaborating with industry-leading partners who share a vision of excellence and innovation to transform the way people experience air travel,” said ATR Senior Vice President of Engineering, Daniel Cuchet.

Starlink to roll out to ATR aircraft