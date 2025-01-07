Starlink rollout to United Airlines fleet to be accelerated

By

United Airlines is set to introduce the world’s fastest and most reliable in-flight internet, Starlink, soon.

As per a recent press release, United expects to begin testing Starlink next month, with the first commercial flight anticipated to take off this spring on an Embraer E-175 aircraft.

Aggressive rollout:

The airline has an aggressive schedule to have its entire two-cabin regional fleet equipped with Starlink by the end of 2025.

United also expects to have its first mainline Starlink-enabled plane in service before the year ends.

Starlink will eventually be rolled out to United Airlines’ entire fleet.

Starlink’s rollout will provide United passengers with access to high-speed, low-latency internet from gate to gate, making in-flight activities like streaming, gaming, and shopping, extremely seamless and convenient.

The Details:

Access to Starlink will be free for all United MileagePlus members. United’s loyalty program allows members to join for free, earn miles without cost, and use miles for virtually anything from seats to snacks, with no expiration on miles and no blackout dates.

Customers who wish to experience Starlink in their United Airlines flights are advised to sign-up at united.com/starlink so they can become a MileagePlus member.

Starlink’s rollout follows United’s agreement with SpaceX in September, which was aimed at transforming the airline’s in-flight experience across its entire fleet.

Key Quotes:

Richard Nunn, CEO of United MileagePlus, highlighted that Starlink is central to the company’s plans for 2025.

“We have a lot planned for our MileagePlus members this year, and adding Starlink to as many planes as we can – as quickly as we can – is at the center of it all. It’s not only going to revolutionize the experience of flying United, but it’s also going to unlock tons of new partnerships and benefits for our members that otherwise wouldn’t be possible,” Nunn noted.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Starlink rollout to United Airlines fleet to be accelerated