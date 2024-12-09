By

Police in India sent a legal demand to SpaceX’s Starlink, questioning the internet service’s alleged involvement with drug smugglers who were caught with $4.2 billion worth of meth.

According to Reuters’ sources, Indian police sent a notice to Starlink seeking details about its maritime devices. The police appear to believe that Starlink’s maritime device helped smugglers export billions worth of meth.

The authorities are asking Starlink to reveal the purchaser’s name and payment method. They also asked about registration details and where the devices were used when smugglers traveled in international waters from Myanmar to India.

Starlink’s response to Indian authority’s inquiries has put it in a precarious position. SpaceX has not yet launched Starlink internet services in India. The Elon Musk-led company is still trying to secure approval from the Indian government.

Last month, Starlink’s launch in India seemed imminent. It only had to overcome one last obstacle before launch: ensuring that Starlink complies with the Indian government’s security regulations.

