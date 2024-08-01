By

SpaceX’s Starlink Mini dish is now available in France.

The Starlink Mini dish launched in France on July 25, a month after its release in the United States. It is available with a Starlink Roam subscription.

According to Starlink’s order page, the Mini dish costs €399, not including a connectivity subscription service plan. SpaceX offers a 50 GB service plan in France for €40 a month.

The Starlink Mini dish costs less in France than it does in the United States. In June, SpaceX emailed a select group of Starlink users, allowing them to be the first to purchase the Starlink Mini Dish Kit for $599.

Before SpaceX sent the emails, the Starlink Mini dish was expected to cost half the price of the Standard Dish. The space company explained that it aims to reduce the price of Starlink in the future.

“Our goal is to reduce the price of Starlink, especially for those around the world where connectivity has been unaffordable or completely unavailable. But in regions with high usage, where Starlink Mini places additional demand on the satellite network, we are offering a limited number of Starlink Mini Kits to start for $599,” explained SpaceX in its email.

If you have any tips, contact me at maria@teslarati.com or via X @Writer_01001101.

Starlink Mini is now available in France