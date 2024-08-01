By

SpaceX modified its V4 Starlink dish to meet the needs of Enterprise customers. Starlink Enterprise provides services to businesses.

Elon Musk’s space company rolled out its new Starlink Enterprise Kit for $999, which features a modified V4 dish for businesses.

“Engineered with improved flexibility for installation, longer cables, and mounting options the Enterprise kit is our recommended option for fixed site businesses. This set up is ideal for businesses wishing to use their own third party routers and network equipment as no router is included,” says SpaceX about its Enterprise Starlink dish.

SpaceX also offers Flat High Performance and Standard hardware for $2,500 and $499, respectively. The High-Performance kit is for in-motion use and environments with challenging weather. Meanwhile, the Standard kit is designed for smaller businesses and everyday internet use.

All Enterprise services are Priority plans, offering priority support, public IP, and a telemetry dashboard. Businesses may choose between three Starlink Enterprise service plans: Priority-40G for $140/month, Priority-1TB for $250/month, and Priority-2TB for $500/month.

In June, SpaceX slashed the price of its new V4 Starlink dish by 50% in the United States. Individual customers may purchase the V4 Starlink dish at Best Budy, Home Depot or Target. SpaceX’s price reduction in June dropped the V4 dish’s price down to $299 in some states.

